DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Up 25% This Week

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $921.60 million and $67.68 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is magiceden.io/runes/doggotothemoon.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00919391 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $75,322,293.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magiceden.io/runes/DOGGOTOTHEMOON.”

