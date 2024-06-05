Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 5.95% of Dollar General worth $1,776,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.43.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

