Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.55.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

