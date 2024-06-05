Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,189 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 479,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,591. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

