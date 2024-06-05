Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up to $45.88

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.88, but opened at $47.35. Dynatrace shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 576,199 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

