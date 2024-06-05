Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.34% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 79.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,035,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 457,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,002,840.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,002,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,716 shares of company stock worth $3,497,318. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. 280,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,091. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

