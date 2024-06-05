e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 2.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $181.51 and last traded at $185.05. Approximately 427,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,587,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.74.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $29,629,431. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

