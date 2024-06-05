East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.09

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 128000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

East West Petroleum Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Petroleum Company Profile

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

