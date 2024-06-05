Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA EOS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.15.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
