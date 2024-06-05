Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

