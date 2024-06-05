Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

