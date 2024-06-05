Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of EVV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 201,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,941. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.