Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ETX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

