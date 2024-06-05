Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 20th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE EVN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,323. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.
