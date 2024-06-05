Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
EVF remained flat at $6.42 during trading on Wednesday. 13,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.