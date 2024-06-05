Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EVT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 24,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,716. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.