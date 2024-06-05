Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 41,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,948. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.