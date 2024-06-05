eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,754 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 61,294 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 1.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of eBay worth $31,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

