Edge Capital Group LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 912,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 19,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BABA opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

