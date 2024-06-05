Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $352,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

