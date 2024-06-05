Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $442,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $230.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

