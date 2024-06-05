Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

