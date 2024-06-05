Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,947 SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGM opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

