Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 11,234 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

