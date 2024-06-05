Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

