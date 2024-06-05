Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $214,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,177,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $14,724,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 300,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 292,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after purchasing an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $7,006,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

