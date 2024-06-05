EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Upgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Strong-Buy

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get American Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AREC

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.