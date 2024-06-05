Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.19. 65,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,217. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.03.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

