Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,522 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

