Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New $914,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 382,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $10,967,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. 222,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

