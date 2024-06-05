Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,484,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,024,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,551,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 0.3 %

Watsco stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.88 and a 52-week high of $491.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

