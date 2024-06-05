Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Amdocs comprises approximately 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $3,957,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 917,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 50,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,670. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

