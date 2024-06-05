Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Fortune Brands Innovations accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 21.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $66.44. 248,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,331. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

