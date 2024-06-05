Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189,401 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

