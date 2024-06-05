Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

EGO opened at $15.74 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,950,000 after purchasing an additional 380,991 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

