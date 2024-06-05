Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Head to Head Survey

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52% Novanta 7.76% 16.58% 8.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power $1.66 million 0.20 $10.44 million N/A N/A Novanta $881.66 million 6.48 $72.88 million $1.93 82.48

This table compares Electriq Power and Novanta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Electriq Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Electriq Power and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novanta beats Electriq Power on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation. The Precision Medicine and Manufacturing segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Medical Solutions segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Robotics and Automation segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

