Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Electroneum has a market cap of $52.01 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001847 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,529,955 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

