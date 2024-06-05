Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,288 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.26. 1,518,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,186. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

