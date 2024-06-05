Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
