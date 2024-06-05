Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $111.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

