Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 5th (ABBV, ACET, AMAT, ANNX, APD, AQST, ARTL, ASO, BBIO, BBSI)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 5th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $317.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $420.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $765.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $630.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $290.00 price target on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $580.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

