Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 5th (ABBV, ACET, AMAT, ANNX, APD, AQST, ARTL, ASO, BBIO, BBSI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 5th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $317.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $420.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $765.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $630.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $290.00 price target on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $580.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

