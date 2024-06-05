Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 39,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

