Eric S. Yuan Sells 2,420 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $149,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,122. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after buying an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

