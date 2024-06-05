Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,137 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

