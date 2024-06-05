Ethena Staked USDe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.52 Million (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $4.52 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,200,443,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

