EthereumFair Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $539,916.23 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EthereumFair has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $539,916.23 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.02788364 USD and is up 24.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $525,880.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

