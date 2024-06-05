Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.00

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.35 ($0.66), with a volume of 54090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.64).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,711.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Michael Rosehill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($36,515.05). 63.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everyman Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.