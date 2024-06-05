Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 132,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 121,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

