Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,860 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 4.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $403,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE EXR opened at $148.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.