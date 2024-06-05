EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.02. 436,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,101,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $509.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Further Reading

