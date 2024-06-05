Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,087,908 shares of company stock worth $945,310,728 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $445.38. 863,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,385. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.19 and a 200 day moving average of $448.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

